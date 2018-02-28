Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift has posted an adorable new video of her beloved cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

In the clip, the singer says, “There are two kinds of cats.” Then she giggles and pans the camera to show each of her felines in their own state of dormancy.

“In this house, there is no correct or incorrect way to relax,” she wrote.

The pair of Scottish Folds are often featured on T-Swift’s social media.

Swift, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch her Reputation tour May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

