By Chet Buchanan
Five pop culture trivia questions, 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win the $923 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, BUT if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1923! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Disney said Monday they will donate one millions dollars to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America from which of their projects?     A: BLACK PANTHER
  2. Amazon confirmed they are buying which smart doorbell maker?       A: RING
  3. Whose toys are going back in McDonald’s Happy Meals?       A: DISNEY
  4. Mel B revealed on The Real that The Spice girls will be performing where?      A:THE ROYAL WEDDING
  5. What non-NBAer recently beat the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in a three point shooting contest?         A: BOW WOW
