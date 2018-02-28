Five pop culture trivia questions, 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win the $923 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, BUT if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1923! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Disney said Monday they will donate one millions dollars to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America from which of their projects? A: BLACK PANTHER
- Amazon confirmed they are buying which smart doorbell maker? A: RING
- Whose toys are going back in McDonald’s Happy Meals? A: DISNEY
- Mel B revealed on The Real that The Spice girls will be performing where? A:THE ROYAL WEDDING
- What non-NBAer recently beat the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in a three point shooting contest? A: BOW WOW
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan