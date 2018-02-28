Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

P1 Britney called the show this morning, asking Chet, Spence & Kayla for some relationship advice. Her and her boyfriend have been together for a little over a year now and their relationship is great! He’s a really good guy and Britney thinks he might even be the one, but there’s just one problem… He has the word “Britney” tattooed across his chest, and it’s not P1’s Britney’s name, it’s his ex-girlfriend Britney! He got the tattoo when he was in a previous relationship with an old girlfriend named Britney, and the tattoo has become a huge relationship issue.

P1 Britney is getting a little paranoid, thinking that maybe her boyfriend starting going out with her because her name matched! He wont even tattoo her last name to make it her own.

Spence warned Britney that the reason her boyfriends old relationship didn’t work out was because of a “tattoo jinks” that dooms any couple who tattoos their names on each others bodies, and that she shouldn’t try to change the tattoo… What do you think? Is Britney making this a bigger deal than it needs to be, or does she have a point? 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live