P1 Britney called the show this morning, asking Chet, Spence & Kayla for some relationship advice. Her and her boyfriend have been together for a little over a year now and their relationship is great! He’s a really good guy and Britney thinks he might even be the one, but there’s just one problem… He has the word “Britney” tattooed across his chest, and it’s not P1’s Britney’s name, it’s his ex-girlfriend Britney! He got the tattoo when he was in a previous relationship with an old girlfriend named Britney, and the tattoo has become a huge relationship issue.

P1 Britney is getting a little paranoid, thinking that maybe her boyfriend starting going out with her because her name matched! He wont even tattoo her last name to make it her own.

Spence warned Britney that the reason her boyfriends old relationship didn’t work out was because of a “tattoo jinks” that dooms any couple who tattoos their names on each others bodies, and that she shouldn’t try to change the tattoo… What do you think? Is Britney making this a bigger deal than it needs to be, or does she have a point?