Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Break out the beach towels and sunscreen.

Even though it’s barely March, DJ Khaled is ready to kick into summer mode.

The “We the Best” DJ/producer will launch his next era this Friday (March 2), when he reveals a new single and the title of his next album.

He sounded the alarm on social media today (Feb. 28), with a customarily dramatic video. Watch it below.

It would make sense that Khaled wants to get a jump on beach season. He pretty much dominated the summer of 2017 with “Wild Thoughts,” his Santana-sampling smash featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

The full-length it came from, Grateful, was released in June of last year and shot straight to the top of the Billboard albums chart.

What kind of crafty new tricks Khaled has poised for the new year will start to be revealed this Friday.