By Davey The ShowKiller
Dreamstime

A sci-fi mega-fan has been given a Star Wars-themed funeral with the hearse lead by Stormtroopers.  Roger Conway, passed away following a brave battle with Type 2 diabetes and organ failure.  He had requested a Star Wars-themed funeral and his sister made sure he got his final wish.  The funeral in England, had Stormtroopers leading the hearse.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

