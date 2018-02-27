Dreamstime

A sci-fi mega-fan has been given a Star Wars-themed funeral with the hearse lead by Stormtroopers. Roger Conway, passed away following a brave battle with Type 2 diabetes and organ failure. He had requested a Star Wars-themed funeral and his sister made sure he got his final wish. The funeral in England, had Stormtroopers leading the hearse. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

