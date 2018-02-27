Spence/98.5 KLUC
You can win CASH every day when you play Spence’s Challenge. All it takes is a little bit of reading…. like “A LITTLE, TINY BIT.”
You know those headlines you read in your timeline like “Baby Lost in Well After Earthquake”? That’s all you have to read. Skim your timeline and get ready to beat Spence at Spence’s Challenge on Wednesday morning at 7:25a. 5 Questions and you have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible. If you tie Spence, you’ll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $898)…. Beat him for a $1,000 bonus.
Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- In which city did a business put up three billboards in hopes of wooing LeBron James to play there? A: PHILADELPHIA
- Classic Rock artist John Fogerty is going out on the “Blues and Bayous” tour this summer with what other Classic Rock band? A: ZZ TOP
- Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, had a theme party for Gwen’s youngest, Apollo’s 4th birthday. What theme? A: SCOOBY DOO
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly expected to fine which team’s owner, quote, “Millions of dollars?” A: DALLAS COWBOYS
- Which Mountain West Conference school’s Men’s Basketball coach resigned yesterday? A: COLORADO STATE