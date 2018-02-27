Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic has returned with a brand new music video.

The rapper has shared a clip for the song “Overnight,” which was filmed while he traveled to Japan and Hawaii to make new music.

The clip plays like a colorful travelogue with a beat, as Logic spits rhymes in various locations around the two scenic destinations. From the alleys and avenues of Tokyo to poolside in Maui, the rapper clearly enjoyed creating his latest video.

The clip also includes footage of Logic getting a tattoo while in Tokyo.

Watch the video for “Overnight,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.