By A.D.

We gotta give a big shoutout to the Las Vegas High Schools that won their invitation to compete at Nationals. Most teams made it through the eliminations into the finals at the USA High School Nationals (Cheer Competition) in Anaheim this past weekend. Several Las Vegas High Schools qualified and did really well Nationally. 
 
Small Varsity Show Cheer (Intermediate) 
– Foothill’s was 9th
– Green Valley was 8th
– Desert Oasis was 3rd.
 
Medium Varsity Show Cheer (Intermediate)
– Liberty took 5th
 
Small Varsity Co-Ed (Advanced) 
– Silverado took 5th
 
Large Varsity Co-Ed (Advanced)
– Spring Valley was 1st (National Champs)  Spring Valley won last year and are Back to Back National Champs.    
 
This was a GREAT representation for Las Vegas this year. Check out some more photos below!

@Spring_Valley_Varsity_Cheer

nh 0649 d2 079 Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

nh 0649 d2 095 Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

nh 0649 k3 106 Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

photo feb 25 1 00 13 am Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

photo feb 25 1 31 01 am Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

photo feb 25 12 49 05 am1 Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

photo feb 25 12 49 07 am Las Vegas Cheer At Nationals!

