Esmond Allcock recently turned 108-years-old! Which is a pretty big accomplishment by itself… But after 108 years, Allcock has finally received something he’s always wanted… A namesake! During his long time on Earth, Allcock has accumulated over 70 descendants, including six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Nevertheless, none of them were named after him… Until last year when his great-granddaughter Jenna Lehne decided to name her second son “Esmond.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan