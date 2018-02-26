Esmond Allcock recently turned 108-years-old! Which is a pretty big accomplishment by itself… But after 108 years, Allcock has finally received something he’s always wanted… A namesake! During his long time on Earth, Allcock has accumulated over 70 descendants, including six children, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Nevertheless, none of them were named after him… Until last year when his great-granddaughter Jenna Lehne decided to name her second son “Esmond.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

