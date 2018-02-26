The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot at a grand total of $873.00! Wanna chance to win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $873 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!
Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a for all the cash! You can even use Monday’s questions for reference:
- Who have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been warned to not invite to their wedding? A: HER HALF-SISTER
- Kylie Jenner showed off her 1.4 million dollar “push present” over the weekend. What is it? A: FERRARI
- What’s unique about Tonga’s Winter Olympics flag bearer? A: HE’S SHIRTLESS
- Former NFL star Jared Allen is training hard to attempt to complete in which sport in the 2022 Winter Olympics? A: CURLING
- The American Gold medal curling team tried to get upgrades for their flight home, but were denied by what airline? A: DELTA
