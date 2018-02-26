Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot at a grand total of $873.00! Wanna chance to win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $873 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!

Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a for all the cash! You can even use Monday’s questions for reference:

  1. Who have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been warned to not invite to their wedding?    A: HER HALF-SISTER
  2. Kylie Jenner showed off her 1.4 million dollar “push present” over the weekend. What is it?      A: FERRARI 
  3. What’s unique about Tonga’s Winter Olympics flag bearer?   A: HE’S SHIRTLESS 
  4. Former NFL star Jared Allen is training hard to attempt to complete in which sport in the 2022 Winter Olympics?       A: CURLING 
  5. The American Gold medal curling team tried to get upgrades for their flight home, but were denied by what airline?        A: DELTA 
