By Hayden Wright

Sixteen years ago, Aubrey Drake Graham was an actor on a Canadian teen soap, but he had dreams of being a rapper. Today he’s rap’s biggest commercial force with streaming records, hit albums and $1 million in cash to give to strangers.

If you wonder how Drake made the jump from point A to point B (or in his parlance, from the bottom to here) a notebook purported to be Drake’s Degrassi diary is available for purchase for a cool $54,000. The memorabilia site Moments in Time reportedly discovered the document in a furniture factory once owned by Drake’s grandfather.

The journal includes lyrics like the “10 Mack Commandments,” a riff on The Notorious B.I.G.’s “10 Crack Commandments”: “Show up for your date kinda late/ If she say be there 6/ then be there 8.”

“To my knowledge, there haven’t been any lyrics from Drake on sale,” Moments in Time’s Gary Zimet told Radio.com. “The fact that there’s so many of them in the notebook, it’s such a rare find.”

“It is first come first serve, I don’t know how long it’ll take to sell,” he continued. “I’m hoping that Drake will buy it.”

If real — and it sure seems to be — Drake’s notebook gives fans a glimpse of the future star in his early hustle — cashing checks from the Canadian Television Network and dreaming of Biggie Smalls. Check out scans of the document here.