Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Life is good for Apollo Rossdale.

The adorable son of Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale recently turned four, and his Scooby-Doo-themed birthday party featured a couple of very special guests.

Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton raided the costume closet to dress up as the leaders of the Scooby gang, Daphne Blake and Shaggy Rogers.

Stefani looks fab as usual, rocking a bright red wig and Daphne’s signature purple and green color palette. Shelton’s take on Shaggy was a little less detailed, relying mostly on a ratty wig to imitate the character’s mop-top look.

See pic’s from Apollo’s birthday party from Stefani’s Instagram story in the gallery below.