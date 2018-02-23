Photo: Hedi Slimane

By Hayden Wright

Troye Sivan has already hit the SNL stage and the Billboard charts with his new single “My My My!” and the pulsating video has left hearts racing.

Today Sivan released a stripped-down rendition of “My My My!” with an accompanying music video.

In the clip, he appears on a simple, well-lit stage with a guitarist who plays unembellished chords. Troye (in a white shirt and shock of bleached hair) stays faithful to the high-energy studio version of the song while lending the vocal a bit more texture.

Sivan’s second studio album is due this year and fans have already heard “The Good Side” in addition to “My My My!”

His debut Blue Neighborhood put the young singer (born in 1995) on the map in 2015.

Watch Troye’s video for his minimalist “My My My!” recording here: