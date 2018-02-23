Spence/98.5 KLUC
How much do you read? The beautiful thing about Spence’s Challenge is all you have to read is headlines. Chet puts together 5 questions (based only on headlines). If you can answer more questions than Spence, you’ll take home the Terrible Herbst Jackpot…. which currently sits at $1,848.
Play Monday morning at 7:25a for all the cash! You can even use Friday’s questions for reference:
- Who said, “I have learned my lesson” after their comments spurred a “family intervention?” A: QUINCY JONES
- What old-school Saturday Night Live alum was reportedly attacked in a road rage incident? A: CHEVY CHASE
- Who tweeted about Snap on Wednesday, causing it to lose A BILLION DOLLARS in market value Thursday? A: KYLIE JENNER
- Who shared their own Me Too story…. saying the ex-boss of the Golden Globes felt them up? A: BRENDAN FRASER
- What automobile is dominating the 2018 Consumer Reports rankings? A: TOYOTA