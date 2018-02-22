Spence/98.5 KLUC
We’re on the road to 500 WINS!!! Spence is only 12 wins away from hitting that major milestone. Are you the person to stand between him and victory?? It’s simple; read headlines from websites, your timelines, etc….. JUST HEADLINES. Chet will have 5 questions for you Friday morning at 7:25a. If you tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $823). Get more correct than him and you get a $1000 bonus.
Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- One funny story coming out of the Winter Olympics is that of the North Korean women’s hockey players, who love having what McDonald’s item for breakfast? A: MCFLURRIES
- Who recently posed for Playboy for the 3rd time…. at age 67? A: JANE SEYMOUR
- Who is the new owner of Aviator American Gin? A: RYAN REYNOLDS
- Where will you be able to watch the latest reboot of the 60s classic “Lost In Space?” A: NETFLIX
- Play-by-play legend Mike Patrick is retiring after 35 years with which network? A: ESPN