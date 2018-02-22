Spence/98.5 KLUC

We’re on the road to 500 WINS!!! Spence is only 12 wins away from hitting that major milestone. Are you the person to stand between him and victory?? It’s simple; read headlines from websites, your timelines, etc….. JUST HEADLINES. Chet will have 5 questions for you Friday morning at 7:25a. If you tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $823). Get more correct than him and you get a $1000 bonus.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: