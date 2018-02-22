Photo: GPA / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

One week after the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Austin Mahone and Jack & Jack are set to headline a benefit concert in Ft. Lauderdale.

The show will also include Saigon Kick, The Reis Brothers and alumni of Stoneman Douglas High. One-hundred percent of the event’s ticket proceeds will support victims and their families.

Parkland has been reeling in the aftermath of last week’s deadly school shooting, which left 17 dead (including 14 students) and others wounded (via USA Today). Teenage survivors have taken center stage leading a national conversation about gun reform — including at a contentious CNN Town Hall last night (Feb. 21) with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and a representative from the National Rifle Association. Other survivors visited the White House yesterday for a conversation with President Donald Trump.

Mahone tweeted about the event yesterday and said he felt “honored” to participate in the benefit concert.

