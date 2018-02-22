Photo: Alexandra Gavillet

By Scott T. Sterling

The boys of 5 Seconds of Summer are back with a new single and North American tour dates.

The Australian pop-rockers have revealed “Want You Back,” the band’s first new music since dropping “Girls Talk Boys” on the Ghostbusters soundtrack in 2016.

“Finally… It’s been 3 years since our last album and we are so ready to share new music with the world,” 5SOS told fans. “After spending the last 5 years on the road since the age of 16, it was important we took time to reflect as individuals and now we’re coming back stronger and more unified than ever. These songs mean the world to us and we have held nothing back in writing and recording this album. We’ve been rehearsing a lot of the new songs live and can’t wait to get back out on tour to connect with our incredible fans.”

“Want You Back” is the opening salvo from the group’s upcoming third studio album, which is finally set to see the light of day later this year.

Listen to “Want You Back” below and get a preview of what 5 Seconds of Summer have in store for 2018 and check out their North American dates below.

4/8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

4/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

4/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

4/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

4/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

4/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

4/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

4/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

4/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore