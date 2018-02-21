Ummm, social media was not having it with Fergie’s sultry version of the National Anthem – part Marilyn Monroe, part Jessica Rabbit. Spence disagrees and applauds the effort. Plus, safe words, MAGA Earplugs, a Christian Grey parody song and the original song, “The Worst Valentine’s Day Ever.”
Episode 5: The Winter Olympics
Episode 4: My Super Bowl Prediction
Episode 3: Oprah? More Like NOprah
Episode 2: Black Friday Sucks
Episode 1: The Social Injustice League
