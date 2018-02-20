Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Post Malone is taking his show on the road.

The “Rockstar” rapper has teamed up with 21 Savage to make a run through North America with special guest SOX X RBE.

The tour launches in Portland, OR on July 26, with show scheduled through June 24, when the rappers touch down in San Francisco.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10am local time via LiveNation.

The Citi Private Pass presale begins today (Feb. 20) at 2pm local time until Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10pm local time.

Every pair of online tickets purchased comes with one physical copy of Post Malone’s forthcoming album, Beerbongs & Bentleys.

See the full tour itinerary below.

4/26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/27 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena+

4/29 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

5/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

5/2 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/4 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel

5/8 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

5/9 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

5/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

5/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

5/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Preakness*

5/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

5/24 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

5/26 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

5/27 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach+

5/29 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

6/2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/5 – Chicago,IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

6/6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

6/10 – Atlanta,GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/15 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+

6/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

6/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

6/21 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre at SDSU

6/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

6/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

*SOB X RBE not supporting

+ 21 Savage not supporting

