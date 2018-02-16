A 33 year old guy in London named Gwilym Pew lost 98 pounds over the last 10 years… Back when he was 20-years-old he got a job as an insurance agent and gained 100 pounds! He decided almost a decade ago that he wanted to change his life for the better! So he lost his Job, burned the fat, and he now has a job as a male model for GQ and David Beckham, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan