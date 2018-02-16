Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
A 33 year old guy in London named Gwilym Pew lost 98 pounds over the last 10 years… Back when he was 20-years-old he got a job as an insurance agent and gained 100 pounds! He decided almost a decade ago that he wanted to change his life for the better! So he lost his Job, burned the fat, and he now has a job as a male model for GQ and David Beckham, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

