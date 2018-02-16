Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence gets wins another game! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $748! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

  1. YouTube Red is teasing a revival of the Karate Kid, complete with the original Daniel and Johnny. What’s it called?     A: COBRA KAI
  2. By 2022, what is McDonald’s removing from it’s overhauled Happy Meals?        A: CHEESEBURGERS
  3. Who are the Lakers reportedly, “angry (and) disappointed” with over comments made about the team and it’s coach?       A: LAVAR BALL
  4. What did Julianne Hough do to her hair?     A: COLORED IT RED
  5. A huge sinkhole swallowed up half a dozen cars in what city?       A: ROME
