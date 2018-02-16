Spence gets wins another game! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $748! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!
- YouTube Red is teasing a revival of the Karate Kid, complete with the original Daniel and Johnny. What’s it called? A: COBRA KAI
- By 2022, what is McDonald’s removing from it’s overhauled Happy Meals? A: CHEESEBURGERS
- Who are the Lakers reportedly, “angry (and) disappointed” with over comments made about the team and it’s coach? A: LAVAR BALL
- What did Julianne Hough do to her hair? A: COLORED IT RED
- A huge sinkhole swallowed up half a dozen cars in what city? A: ROME
