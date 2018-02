Two families who didn’t know each other were out walking with their dogs in Seattle, and when the dogs saw each other they went nuts. Turns out they were siblings who had been brought to the U.S. together and then adopted separately, and they recognized each other on the street. They even had identifying tattoos to prove it. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

