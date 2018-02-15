Spence/98.5 KLUC
Every day, we give you a chance at cash. Just for tying Spence, you can win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)…. BUT if you can beat him, Mr. Terrible will throw in a $1000 bonus.
How does it work??
- Chet Buchanan puts together questions (5 total) based on headlines he reads from the day before. JUST HEADLINES!!
- You read some stuff.
- We take caller 25 at 7:25a the next morning.
- You try to answer as many questions in 30 seconds.
- Tie or Beat Spence to win the money.
Think you can beat the Champ at a Pop Culture trivia game? 702.364.9898 –> Get ready to play Friday at 7:25a. Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- An extremely rare 70 pound object sold for a record $237,000 through Christie’s Auction House Wednesday. What sort of object? A: METEORITE
- Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is being threatened with jail time over an ad in what country? A: INDIA
- The Raiders made headlines following a report that they are not resigning Sebastian Janikowski. What position does he play? A: KICKER
- Which TV star, who’s fighting cancer, tweeted their first post-op photo yesterday? A: JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
- Meghan Markle broke royal protocol when she did what with a Scottish charity worker? A: HUGGED HER