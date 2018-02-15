Spence/98.5 KLUC

Every day, we give you a chance at cash. Just for tying Spence, you can win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)…. BUT if you can beat him, Mr. Terrible will throw in a $1000 bonus.

How does it work??

Chet Buchanan puts together questions (5 total) based on headlines he reads from the day before. JUST HEADLINES!! You read some stuff. We take caller 25 at 7:25a the next morning. You try to answer as many questions in 30 seconds. Tie or Beat Spence to win the money.

Think you can beat the Champ at a Pop Culture trivia game? 702.364.9898 –> Get ready to play Friday at 7:25a. Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: