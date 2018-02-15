Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Kayla, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop culture, Questions, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Every day, we give you a chance at cash. Just for tying Spence, you can win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)…. BUT if you can beat him, Mr. Terrible will throw in a $1000 bonus.

How does it work??

  1. Chet Buchanan puts together questions (5 total) based on headlines he reads from the day before. JUST HEADLINES!!
  2. You read some stuff.
  3. We take caller 25 at 7:25a the next morning.
  4. You try to answer as many questions in 30 seconds.
  5. Tie or Beat Spence to win the money.

Think you can beat the Champ at a Pop Culture trivia game? 702.364.9898 –> Get ready to play Friday at 7:25a. Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. An extremely rare 70 pound object sold for a record $237,000 through Christie’s Auction House Wednesday. What sort of object?                A: METEORITE
  2. Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is being threatened with jail time over an ad in what country?               A: INDIA
  3. The Raiders made headlines following a report that they are not resigning Sebastian Janikowski. What position does he play?              A: KICKER
  4. Which TV star, who’s fighting cancer, tweeted their first post-op photo yesterday?              A: JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
  5. Meghan Markle broke royal protocol when she did what with a Scottish charity worker?                  A: HUGGED HER
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live