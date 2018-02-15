Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Calling Asahd Khaled’s existence as a charmed life could arguably be termed as an understatement.

The 1-year-old has rocked the red carpet at the GRAMMYS, and loves being held by play aunt, Rihanna.

Now, the little prince has scored quite the high-profile endorsement deal with Jordan Kids.

Ok world here I come!!,” young Asahd shared on Instagram, where he has more followers than many established celebrities at a cool 1.8 million.

While we wait for more details on the forthcoming clothing collaboration, check out Asahd’s undeniable cuteness in the announcement post below.

