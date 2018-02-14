Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
A women in Seattle got a little more than a baby when she came out of labor last month when she won $50,000 while giving birth! She went ionto labor while the power ball drawings were taking place and she hit 4 out of 5 numbers! The couple is now using the money to help pay for bills and a new house! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

