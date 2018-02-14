Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, trivia game, win money

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot climbs to $698.00 as Spence wins his 483rd win! You can win all of that money and we’ll add an extra $1000 if you can beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Ric Flair says he would really like to see his WWE Champion daughter Charlotte in the ring with who?     A: RONDA ROUSEY 
  2. A scientist captured an impossible photo of what?      A SINGLE ATOM
  3. Rolls Royce has conformed the name for their long anticipated SUV. What is it?       A: CULLINAN
  4. Danielle Herrington is going to be on the cover of which magazine?      A: SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
  5. Which Olympic commentator tweeted an apology to the Dutch after saying something dumb?       A: KATIE
