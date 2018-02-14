The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot climbs to $698.00 as Spence wins his 483rd win! You can win all of that money and we’ll add an extra $1000 if you can beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Ric Flair says he would really like to see his WWE Champion daughter Charlotte in the ring with who? A: RONDA ROUSEY
- A scientist captured an impossible photo of what? A SINGLE ATOM
- Rolls Royce has conformed the name for their long anticipated SUV. What is it? A: CULLINAN
- Danielle Herrington is going to be on the cover of which magazine? A: SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
- Which Olympic commentator tweeted an apology to the Dutch after saying something dumb? A: KATIE
Comments
Chet BuchananChet Buchanan is the host and creator of 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show! Since it’s inception in 1999, it has consistently been one of the highest...More from Chet Buchanan