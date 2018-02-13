Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
A reporter in Seattle named Jesse Jones did a report on medical debt, and interviewed some people who were struggling to pay their bills.  At the end he announced that his station had bought up a million dollars’ worth of old debt, just so they could forgive it all.  He works for KIRO 7 in Seattle.  The station spent $12,000 to acquire the old debts, all on behalf of people in the Seattle area.  Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

