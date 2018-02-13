A reporter in Seattle named Jesse Jones did a report on medical debt, and interviewed some people who were struggling to pay their bills. At the end he announced that his station had bought up a million dollars’ worth of old debt, just so they could forgive it all. He works for KIRO 7 in Seattle. The station spent $12,000 to acquire the old debts, all on behalf of people in the Seattle area. Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!
