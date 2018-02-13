Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s Reputation took the Billboard album charts by storm last year, becoming 2017’s best-selling record and delivering hits including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “End Game.”

Naturally, Swift announced a blockbuster stadium tour last year which kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. As she gears up for the four-leg, 51 concert (and growing) tour, she offered fans a glimpse of her preparations.

Taylor shared an Instagram photo from behind the scenes of a rehearsal. The Fearless hitmaker shot a selfie in front of massive tables of audio equipment and captioned the photo, “Repu-hearsals.”

If Taylor’s most recent 1989 tour is any indication, the Reputation tour will include major guests, elaborate sets and more than a few costume changes.

Taylor appears eager to get her latest musical reinvention on the road. See her in rehearsal mode here: