Spence/98.5 KLUC

You could be $1,673 richer just by getting 1 more question right than Spence.

How it works? Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines he reads the night before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. Tie Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673). Beat him for a $1,000 bonus. So study up and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a.

Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference: