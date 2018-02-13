Spence/98.5 KLUC
You could be $1,673 richer just by getting 1 more question right than Spence.
How it works? Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines he reads the night before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. Tie Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673). Beat him for a $1,000 bonus. So study up and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a.
Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- Who reportedly has been asked to perform at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding? A: ED SHEERAN
- LaVar Ball says Lonzo Ball won’t resign with the Lakers unless they sign who? A: HIS BROTHERS
- The first positive doping test of these Winter Olympics apparently belongs to an athlete from what country? A: JAPAN
- What bran is giving away free yogurt to celebrate their tenth anniversary? A: CHOBANI
- Who used the 2 words “My Money” to roast a hater who called her a “gold digger” on Twitter? A: CHRISSY TEIGEN