Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Dreamstimes

Joseph Bitetto was born in February 1996 at home in Canarsie, Brooklyn.  Unfortunately, Joseph was premature at just 28 weeks.  That wasn’t the only scary part of his birth. While in labor, Joesph’s mom, suffered a ruptured placenta. Thanks to the actions of first responders, though, both Joseph and his mom survived.  Nearly 22 years later, Joseph graduated as an EMT — the same job held by the hero who saved him and his mom when he was born.  Now a recently graduated EMT got the chance to meet the man who not only delivered him as a baby, but saved his mom’s life in the process.  For the first time, Joseph was able to meet Howard Blanck, the hero who’d arrived at his house and saved the day all those years ago, face-to-face. Joseph’s dad, Nick, was so moved by his son’s accomplishment that he wrote a letter to his son’s graduating class detailing the family’s story and thanking them all for choosing to be EMTs.  Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live