Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, Davey the ShowKiller, jackpot, Kayla, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop culture, Questions, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Do you like money? Spend your lunch break buried in your twitter timeline? That’s all you need to win “Spence’s Challenge”. Every day, Chet cultivates 5 questions based on headlines he reads. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible.

Tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $648)….. Beat him for a $1000 bonus. So study up and get ready to play Tuesday at 7:25a.

Here are Monday’s questions so you can get an idea of how it works:

  1. Who reportedly paid OJ Simpson $20,000 to film a prank?                A: SACHA BARON COHEN
  2. An Olympic ice dancer nearly had her routine derailed by a wardrobe malfunction. What nation does she represent?                A: SOUTH KOREA
  3. Which Spice Girl broke the news that there will not be a 2018 Reunion Tour?               A: VICTORIA BECKHAM – POSH SPICE
  4. Which Strip headliner appears to be going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding after rescheduling shows for that weekend?               A: ELTON JOHN
  5. Red Gerard is the youngest US Winter Olympic Gold Medal Winner since 1928. How old is he?                 A: 17
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live