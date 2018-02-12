Spence/98.5 KLUC
Do you like money? Spend your lunch break buried in your twitter timeline? That’s all you need to win “Spence’s Challenge”. Every day, Chet cultivates 5 questions based on headlines he reads. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many as possible.
Tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $648)….. Beat him for a $1000 bonus. So study up and get ready to play Tuesday at 7:25a.
Here are Monday’s questions so you can get an idea of how it works:
- Who reportedly paid OJ Simpson $20,000 to film a prank? A: SACHA BARON COHEN
- An Olympic ice dancer nearly had her routine derailed by a wardrobe malfunction. What nation does she represent? A: SOUTH KOREA
- Which Spice Girl broke the news that there will not be a 2018 Reunion Tour? A: VICTORIA BECKHAM – POSH SPICE
- Which Strip headliner appears to be going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding after rescheduling shows for that weekend? A: ELTON JOHN
- Red Gerard is the youngest US Winter Olympic Gold Medal Winner since 1928. How old is he? A: 17