Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson wants to take you inside her process.

The pop star has shared a revealing behind-the-scenes video for the making of her next single, “I Don’t Think About You.”

“Y’all I’m so excited to announce the 2nd single from Meaning of Life is going to be I Don’t Think About You,” Clarkson raved on social media. “Here’s some footage of me recording the song in the studio.”

The engaging black and white clips delivers footage of Clarkson working on the track in the recording studio, including a thrilling a capella moment that captures the power of her voice.

“I really wanted a ballad that I could sing, but I wanted it to be emotional and I wanted it to be an empowering song,” she says in voice-over during the clip.

Clarkson goes on to explain what the songs means to her: “Even if you’re having a hard time, I think its important to have, for me personally, that light at the end of the tunnel on these songs, and ‘I Don’t Think About You’ is basically saying, like, ‘Just so you know, I was wrecked a bit and that did deter me for a minute, but I always continue my path. I always continue to do what I love, and you didn’t stop me. You didn’t break me.’”

Watch the video below: