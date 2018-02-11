Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:cross country skiing, curling, ice dancing, parodies, parody, South Korea, sports, Winter Olympics

Really, Ice Dancing? Okay, so how is that different than Figure Skating? And, have you ever watched Cross Country Skiing? My gawd, that is…soooooo…boring. Spence gives you even more reasons to hate the Winter Olympics with this parody Song of the Week.
 
Super Balls
 


 
Felony Girl
 

 
From Leah, To Nate
 

 
Pervy
 

 
The Resolution Song
 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live