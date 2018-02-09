The Road to WrestleMania 34 is underway and the Elimination Chamber will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 25. The Elimination Chamber is where WWE Superstars battle inside 10 tons of unforgiving steel. 98.5 KLUC has your passes to see all your favorite superstars including John Cena, Braun Strowman, Elias, the beautiful Alexa Bliss and more. Be there to witness the FIRST EVER Women’s Elimination Chamber Match where the Champion Alexa Bliss will have to defend her title. Plus see who will win the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Listen all this weekend to 98.5 KLUC to be at the T-Mobile Arena to see WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

