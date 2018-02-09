Kevin Hart and his “Irresponsible” comedy tour is coming to Las Vegas and all this week 98.5 KLUC has your tickets to see the show. All you have to do is listen to 98.5 KLUC for your chance to win tickets to be there on June 6th, 2018 at the MGM Grand. Hart’s previous world tour “What Now?,” was record-breaking and he became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium. Hart is known for appearing in many movies including his most recent films “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” and the “Jumanji” reboot. Listen to 98.5 KLUC all week for your chance to laugh all night long with Kevin Hart and his “Irresponsible” tour.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter