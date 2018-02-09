Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Spence
Filed Under:commentary, Dexter the Peacock, dwarf hamster, emotional support animals, olympics, parody, podcast, Winter Olympics

A few tweaks of a few of the events and the Winter Olympics and it would be so much cooler. Plus, if you can’t fly without your emotional-support dwarf hamster, maybe you should simply stay home. This week’s episode is sponsored by Tailor Swift – alterations done quickly…and Pitbull’s Mr. Worldwide Moving Service
 
Episode 4: My Super Bowl Prediction
 


 
Episode 3: Oprah? More Like NOprah
 

 
Episode 2: Black Friday Sucks
 

 
Episode 1: The Social Injustice League
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live