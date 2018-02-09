A few tweaks of a few of the events and the Winter Olympics and it would be so much cooler. Plus, if you can’t fly without your emotional-support dwarf hamster, maybe you should simply stay home. This week’s episode is sponsored by Tailor Swift – alterations done quickly…and Pitbull’s Mr. Worldwide Moving Service
Episode 4: My Super Bowl Prediction
Episode 3: Oprah? More Like NOprah
Episode 2: Black Friday Sucks
Episode 1: The Social Injustice League
