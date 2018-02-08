Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Davey covered this story yesterday for “Greatest Person” but the story is incredible and more details have come out.  A school bus driver in Texas had a medical emergency behind the wheel last week, and a 13-year-old student named Karson Vega grabbed the wheel and drove everyone to safety.  His mom has let him practice driving before, and he’s even tried driving an 18-wheeler.  Karson saved the life of everyone on the school bus, if he had not drove the bus to safety it would of for sure crashed!  Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

