Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:98.5, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Kayla, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop cutlure, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, win cash, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Would you like nearly $1,600?? We thought so. Here’s how it works:

  • Read Headlines. Anything and everything you see in your social network timeline.
  • Listen to “The Chet Buchanan Show” Friday morning at 7:20a.
  • Be caller 25 when we tell you to call 702.364.9898.
  • Answer as many question as you can in 30 seconds (there are 5 questions total).
  • Tie Spence in correct answers, you’ll win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot…. currently $598. Beat Spence for a $1000 bonus.

So we’ll talk to you Friday morning at 7:25a. Here are Thursday’s questions to help you study:

  1. What KLUC artist spent $50 Million buying up units on a single New York City block?            A: TAYLOR SWIFT
  2. Which US Olympic athlete made headlines when their flight to South Korea was delayed?               A: LINDSAY VONN
  3. “They were the worst musicians in the world.” Legendary music producer Quincy Jones said that was his initial  reaction to whom?                 A: THE BEATLES
  4. Quite a bit of buzz around the news of an amateur getting a sponsor exemption to play a PGA Tour event in March. Who?                      A: TONY ROMO
  5. Who made people in London trip out when they saw them on a train platform?                A: QUEEN ELIZABETH
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live