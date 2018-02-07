Mohammed Salim Patel, from Blackburn UK, is a 23-year-old that has a degenerative eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa which breaks down cells in the tissue at the back of the eye. It’s common for people who have this condition to get guide dogs to help see for them while walking in public. Unfortunately for Patel, he has a major fear of dogs! So much so, that he will now be helped by a two foot tall and eight-month-old miniature horse! Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

