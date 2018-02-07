Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with $573.00 on the line in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is tie Spence for the cash, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!
Study up & get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- For the sixth consecutive year, what city is reported to have the world’s worst traffic congestion? A: LOS ANGELES
- Who launched their “Falcon Heavy” rocket yesterday? A: SPACEX
- What is Best Buy pulling from their stores that is causing some to freak out? A: CDS
- Which Philadelphia Eagles girlfriend now also has a ring after getting engaged? A: CARSON WENTZ
- Big League Weekend tickets go on sale Monday. Who are the Cubs playing? A: CLEVELAND INDIANS
