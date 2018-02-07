Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with $573.00 on the line in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is tie Spence for the cash, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Study up & get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. For the sixth consecutive year, what city is reported to have the world’s worst traffic congestion?       A: LOS ANGELES
  2. Who launched their “Falcon Heavy” rocket yesterday?       A: SPACEX
  3. What is Best Buy pulling from their stores that is causing some to freak out?         A: CDS
  4. Which Philadelphia Eagles girlfriend now also has a ring after getting engaged?        A: CARSON WENTZ
  5. Big League Weekend tickets go on sale Monday. Who are the Cubs playing?         A: CLEVELAND INDIANS
