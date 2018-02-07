Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Is “Cat-Fishing” Your Boyfriend Really A Thing? Well, over the past week, The Chet Buchanan Show has been investigating the troubled relationship of P1’s Choleen and Bryson who recently broke up over text! Apparently that’s the new “millennial” way of breaking-up with people… But have you ever heard of Cat-Fishing your own Boyfriend? Supposedly this is a thing too!

Chet received an email today from a P1 who wish’s to remain anonymous, that believes he’s being Cat-Fished by his girlfriend! According top the email, he thinks that she’s trying to see if he’ll respond to the fake bait! This begs one question, “Is this really a thing?”

Well, Chet, Spence & Kayla decided to get to the bottom of this, and asked P1’s if this has ever happened to them. Spoiler Alert! It has…

