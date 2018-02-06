Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
An 18-year-old woman named Maddie Sabourin, in Georgia has been searching for a kidney donor for her grandfather for the past six years…and she finally found one . . . herself.  Her doctors thought she was too young to donate but after she turned 18 she convinced the doctors to let her do it.  Her grandfather Sam Senseney is 63 and he’s been on dialysis for the past six years, three times a week.  Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

