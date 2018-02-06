Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Davey The ShowKiller
Last week Colleen called to let everyone know ex-boyfriend broke up with her with a text and then went on social media looking for sympathy.  Bryson had sent her a text that said “luv yu” in the morning but received a “break-up” text later that night.  Yesterday Bryson, called to tell his side of the story.  He said “in the world of 140 characters” that millennial’s live in, “breaking up over text is how people do it in 2018!

Either way sucks and getting a text break up is still not great but would you rather get a text breakup or just a straight ghost?

