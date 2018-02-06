Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
You could win money every day just by tying Spence. Chet carefully crafts 5 questions based on the headlines he reads the day before. Your goal: answer as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Beat Spence for the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548) AND the $1000 bonus.

So study up and get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. There’s a shake up at a major magazine, as the top two editors have been fired. Which publication?              A: NEWSWEEK
  2. What famous model did a recent bikini shoot with her mom?             A: ASHLEY GRAHAM
  3. What major league baseball team gave soon-to-be 45-yr-old pitcher Bartolo Colon an invite to Spring Training?              A: TEXAS RANGERS
  4. The new book “Brotopia” is about gender inequality in what business?                  A: TECHNOLOGY
  5. What’s the name of that main character that recently died on the TV show “This Is Us”?                  A: JACK PEARSON
