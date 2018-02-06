Spence/98.5 KLUC
- There’s a shake up at a major magazine, as the top two editors have been fired. Which publication? A: NEWSWEEK
- What famous model did a recent bikini shoot with her mom? A: ASHLEY GRAHAM
- What major league baseball team gave soon-to-be 45-yr-old pitcher Bartolo Colon an invite to Spring Training? A: TEXAS RANGERS
- The new book “Brotopia” is about gender inequality in what business? A: TECHNOLOGY
- What’s the name of that main character that recently died on the TV show “This Is Us”? A: JACK PEARSON