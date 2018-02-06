By Annie Reuter

Students at Miami Senior High will probably never forget the day Drake showed up to film his music video for “God’s Plan.” The unannounced event took place yesterday (February 5) and the superstar performer spent the afternoon shooting, much to the surprise of the students.

A coach at the school, Helder Vall, told Radio.com that while the administrators were aware of the rapper’s visit, no one else on campus knew Drake would be stopping by. The entire school was released during 8th period and once the students learned what was happening “the kids were going nuts.”

Some student-shot videos show Drake atop a fire truck while the campus raps along to “God’s Plan.” When the shooting was done, Drake presented the campus with a check and promised to design uniforms himself for the school.

“He donated $25,000 and he donated OVO school uniforms,” Vall said.

That’s not all. Drizzy promised he’d return once the video is released.

“I’m sure you’ll all know when this video drops. I hope you’re all proud. I hope you all have a great year and go on to do incredible things,” Drake said. “There’s a lot of love. I’m going to be here for a while . . . I’m going to talk to your principal and when the album comes out hopefully I can come back.”

Best Day Ever! The REAL Drake was at the High today! Thanks for giving back to the community! @Drake https://t.co/9PqaUoerqt —

Miami Senior High (@miamiseniorhigh) February 05, 2018