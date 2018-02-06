Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris has a new collaborator.

The superstar producer has revealed a new single with PartyNextDoor, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”

The announcement follows a Times Square tease in New York City, which featured the single’s artwork on a digital billboard.

When a fan asked if the track was slated for Funk Wav Vol. 2, Harris responded: “No sir, a whole new experience.”

The new song is set to debut this Thursday, Feb. 8.

Thursday Nuh Ready Nuh Ready w/ @partynextdoor https://t.co/16EcGeDpE8 —

Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 06, 2018