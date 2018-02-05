Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:2018, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, KLUC, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Nicole Grimes of West Brownsville, Pennsylvania was thinking about her long lost puppy “Chloe” while surfing the internet for a new dog this week when she thought she had finally found the one! Chloe was Nicole’s childhood puppy that her Dad took to shelter when Nicole was 14-years-old because she was too “yappy.” Now that Nicole is much older, she’s looking to find a new dog! She found one that looked very similar to Chloe last week, and shockingly the dog in the Facebook Ad was Chloe 11 years later! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live