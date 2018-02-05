Nicole Grimes of West Brownsville, Pennsylvania was thinking about her long lost puppy “Chloe” while surfing the internet for a new dog this week when she thought she had finally found the one! Chloe was Nicole’s childhood puppy that her Dad took to shelter when Nicole was 14-years-old because she was too “yappy.” Now that Nicole is much older, she’s looking to find a new dog! She found one that looked very similar to Chloe last week, and shockingly the dog in the Facebook Ad was Chloe 11 years later! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am