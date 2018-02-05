Surprise your significant other for Valentines Day! Chet, Spence & Kayla are teaming up with the notorious “Fox 5 Surprise Squad” this Valentines day to surprise your significant other! Here’s how it works… For the past few weeks, callers have been calling into The Chet Buchanan Show telling stories about why their significant other deserves to be surprised! Now, we’re going through the extremely tough job of vetting the best stories out of those callers, and surprise those listeners!

Call (702)-364-9898 and tell us why YOUR significant other deserves to be surprised!