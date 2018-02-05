Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under:#1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show

Surprise your significant other for Valentines Day! Chet, Spence & Kayla are teaming up with the notorious “Fox 5 Surprise Squad” this Valentines day to surprise your significant other! Here’s how it works… For the past few weeks, callers have been calling into The Chet Buchanan Show telling stories about why their significant other deserves to be surprised! Now, we’re going through the extremely tough job of vetting the best stories out of those callers, and surprise those listeners!

Call (702)-364-9898 and tell us why YOUR significant other deserves to be surprised! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live