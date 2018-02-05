Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Chet Buchanan
Spence took home an easy win today in Spence’s Challenge! The new grand total is $523.00 and you can win all of that cash if you can just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer… What do yo say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!” Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!

Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:

  1. Who received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?        A: JJ WATT
  2. So they did grease the poles in Philadelphia to keep people from climbing them. What did they grease them with?      A: HYDRAULIC FLUID
  3. The movie starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas retook the top spot at the box office this weekend. Which movie?     A: JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
  4. What Hall of Farmer quarterback gave the Eagles a pregame pep talk?       A: BRETT FARVE
  5. What branch of the service aired a Super Bowl ad for the first time in over 20 years!       A: MARINES
