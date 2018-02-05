Spence took home an easy win today in Spence’s Challenge! The new grand total is $523.00 and you can win all of that cash if you can just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer… What do yo say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!” Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Patrice, Play, Win!
Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:
- Who received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award? A: JJ WATT
- So they did grease the poles in Philadelphia to keep people from climbing them. What did they grease them with? A: HYDRAULIC FLUID
- The movie starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas retook the top spot at the box office this weekend. Which movie? A: JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
- What Hall of Farmer quarterback gave the Eagles a pregame pep talk? A: BRETT FARVE
- What branch of the service aired a Super Bowl ad for the first time in over 20 years! A: MARINES
