By Scott T. Sterling

Boy, that escalated quickly.

Hayley Williams and Paramore become ’80s morning news anchors for the vivid new “Rose Colored Boy” music video.

“We’d like to present the music video for ‘Rose-Colored Boy,’ written & directed by our new friend Warren Fu,” the band posted on Twitter. “So we will now present it. Here it is. Much thanks for waiting.”

The clip juxtaposes the happy, upbeat nature of the show with the drama happening behind the scenes, with show execs badgering the hosts on way to increase ratings.

Williams character suffers a meltdown, resulting in her leaping into the news desk to deliver the rest of the song.

